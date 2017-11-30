Dubai Build an Imitation of a Martian City (Video)

The new ambitious goal of the UAE is to build a new city on Mars. Dubai's premier and prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and Prince Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Najhan, unveiled details of the Mars 2117 project last week, according to Standard.

The plan is simple: building the first people-inhabited settlement on the Red Planet for up to a hundred years. The idea sounds crazy, but mankind is looking more and more serious to the neighboring planet in recent years. Elon Musk and SpaceX plan to send people to Mars in 2024, while Stephen Petrank, author of How We Live on Mars, predicts that people will live on the Red Planet before 2037.

Before making a city on Mars, builders from the United Arab Emirates will create an imitation of Martian settlement, which will be called Mars Science City.

The Emirate wants to attract the attention of tourists with another impressive project. The explanation for the new attraction is that it is being set up to prepare for future Red Plane settlement. It is expected that the construction of such a facility will require investments of more than $ 135 million. The idea is for scientists and astronauts to be trained to live in the harsh atmosphere of Mars. The artificial city will occupy an area of ​​58,000 square kilometers. There will be different laboratories for power and water generation, for growing vegetables and for scientific research. Scientists will have the opportunity to test different technologies in conditions that mimic the surface of Mars as much as possible, DigitalTrends reported.