NIMH: Yellow Warning Code For Strong Winds Across the Country

A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued in 26 Bulgarian regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s website. The code is valid for the regions of Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia region, Sofia city, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shumen, Varna and Dobrich. Strong, at times stormy, south wind with gusts up to 25 m/s is expected in these areas.



There will be strong southern wind of 14-17 m/s along the Black Sea coast, too, with gusts up to 20-24 m/s.











Source: The National Institute