Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences are Protesting Again

Scientists will protest against the budget of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences for 2018. As a sign of dissatisfaction black flags will be launched from the windows of the building of the institution, reports investor.

According to the adopted budget, the scientific organization would receive BGN 83 million - about 5 million more than this year, but also by nearly 7% less than what was expected a year ago as an idea before it was blocked by the ruling majority second reading. Academics are categorical that money is insufficient.

The National Strategy for the Development of Scientific Research has outlined a "disturbing picture of the state of Bulgarian science," Prof. Boyadjieva from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences pointed out to bTV. According to her, the analysis shows that the lagging behind of the rest of the EU is not only at the level of allocated budget money but also in the quality of scientific work. Project funding can not solve the problem of low wages and the consequent low quality of work, scientists say.

"Five million represent a 6% increase in the subsidy. The change in the minimum wage is 11%. The increase in the budget is half the increase in the minimum wage, "said Professor Malinovski. He pointed out that at an average salary in the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences of BGN 755, the increase would be about BGN 45, thus achieving a level lower than the average for the country and twice below the average for Sofia.

The professor explained that BAS won program funding, but only 10-20% of it could go for rewards, while the subsidy paid electricity, water and heating for BGN 15 mln. He therefore proposed that the state bear these costs.

At a previous protest the demands were for an increase in salaries by BGN 100.

Academics insist on "complying with European norms and national commitments in science" and urging the public for support.