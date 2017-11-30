In 2017 Bulgaria was Sentenced for nearly EUR 800,000 from Strasbourg Court

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 30, 2017, Thursday // 11:22| Views: | Comments: 1
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: In 2017 Bulgaria was Sentenced for nearly EUR 800,000 from Strasbourg Court Pixabay.com

In 2017, Bulgaria was ordered to pay damages of EUR 799,595 from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. This summary was made by Ombudsman Maya Manolova, who today holds a conference on the 25th anniversary of the ratification by Bulgaria of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, reports sega. 

The Ombudsman's press service reported that the forum will look at the impact of the European Court of Human Rights practice on improving Bulgarian legislation, discuss the capacity of the Bulgarian institutions to implement the ECHR and the court practice in Strasbourg, and the problems with the execution of the judgments against Bulgaria.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Court, human rights, Bulgaria, sentenced, pay, damages
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (1)
#1
» Reply
Thenonymous - 30 Nov 2017 // 12:08:44

Why was Bulgaria ordered to pay damages of EUR 799,595 from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg?

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria