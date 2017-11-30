In 2017 Bulgaria was Sentenced for nearly EUR 800,000 from Strasbourg Court
In 2017, Bulgaria was ordered to pay damages of EUR 799,595 from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. This summary was made by Ombudsman Maya Manolova, who today holds a conference on the 25th anniversary of the ratification by Bulgaria of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, reports sega.
The Ombudsman's press service reported that the forum will look at the impact of the European Court of Human Rights practice on improving Bulgarian legislation, discuss the capacity of the Bulgarian institutions to implement the ECHR and the court practice in Strasbourg, and the problems with the execution of the judgments against Bulgaria.
- » The Chief Architect Showed Determination not to Allow a Skyscraper in the "Strelbishte" District
- » The Government Aircraft Made Unusual Maneuvers on its Way to Saudi Arabia
- » Protest in Mezdra Against a Sudden Rise in the Price of Water
- » BSP Wants Leaders of the Parliament Parties to Meet on 6-8 December and Discuss General Political Actions
- » Sofia and Gabrovo Remain Leaders in Economic Development Among the Districts in Bulgaria
- » Dozens of Bulgarians are Blocked on the Tourist Island of Bali Due to the Eruption of Agung Volcano
Why was Bulgaria ordered to pay damages of EUR 799,595 from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg?