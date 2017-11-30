In 2017 Bulgaria was Sentenced for nearly EUR 800,000 from Strasbourg Court

In 2017, Bulgaria was ordered to pay damages of EUR 799,595 from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. This summary was made by Ombudsman Maya Manolova, who today holds a conference on the 25th anniversary of the ratification by Bulgaria of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, reports sega.

The Ombudsman's press service reported that the forum will look at the impact of the European Court of Human Rights practice on improving Bulgarian legislation, discuss the capacity of the Bulgarian institutions to implement the ECHR and the court practice in Strasbourg, and the problems with the execution of the judgments against Bulgaria.