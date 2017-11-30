From Tomorrow Bulgarian Citizens Travel Without Visas to Canada, but only for Tourism

From 1 December, within six months, Bulgarians will be able to travel and stay in Canada without visas. However, visa-free travel does not allow work there, but short business trips, tourism, visits to relatives, acquaintances and friends, sega.com said.

Those travelling by plane must sign up once on the Canadian government website. When travelling by land or by sea, there is no need for this registration, said Krasimir Gadjokov, a Bulgarian living in Canada. The electronic registration costs 7 dollars.

"This is not a visa, but the data of the person - names, passport, etc., is given, but it is mostly about security, and it is almost certain that it will be approved within minutes. Except when a person has crimes on his record or any other serous reason to be denied entry, then the peson will be stopped, "he says.

Registration is valid for 5 years, it is one-off and does not need to be done before each trip.

It is not possible to use these six months to work if the you have come as a tourist, Gadjokov said: "I doubt someone could find a job while being a tourist for six months." The first thing the employer would ask is social security number and the person will not have it because he is a tourist ".

If Bulgarian citizens want to work in Canada, they have to get permission from the Canadian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.