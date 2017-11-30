Saudi Arabia is interested in boosting trade with Bulgaria, said Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Dr. Aabed Al-Saadoun at a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

In his words, his country has an interest in cooperating with the Bulgarian business in the field of industry, metallurgy, construction and production of building materials, as well as in the construction of plants for the production of energy from renewable sources - an area in which Bulgaria has highly qualified specialists .

Prime Minister Borisov has confirmed the availability of expert exchange opportunities and training of energy specialists as we have good traditions and qualification programs. We are ready to work to promote co-operation and exchange of information on issues of mutual interest'', he said, and expressed expectation that Bulgarian companies would be involved in project implementation in Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister pointed out that as an important transit center of Central Asia and Middle East energy flows to Europe, Bulgaria is interested in stepping up dialogue and cooperation between producer countries, transit countries and energy-consuming countries. We believe there are good opportunities to establish partnerships and we are ready to step up cooperation in the energy field'', the Prime Minister further said.

Borisov described Saudi Arabia as a prospective foreign economic partner of our country. It was agreed to set up working groups to look into the possibilities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the government's press service said.