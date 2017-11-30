Saudi Arabia is Interested in Boosting Trade with Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 30, 2017, Thursday // 10:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Saudi Arabia is Interested in Boosting Trade with Bulgaria facebook profile

Saudi Arabia is interested in boosting trade with Bulgaria, said Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Dr. Aabed Al-Saadoun at a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

In his words, his country has an interest in cooperating with the Bulgarian business in the field of industry, metallurgy, construction and production of building materials, as well as in the construction of plants for the production of energy from renewable sources - an area in which Bulgaria has highly qualified specialists .

Prime Minister Borisov has confirmed the availability of expert exchange opportunities and training of energy specialists as we have good traditions and qualification programs. We are ready to work to promote co-operation and exchange of information on issues of mutual interest'', he said, and expressed expectation that Bulgarian companies would be involved in project implementation in Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister pointed out that as an important transit center of Central Asia and Middle East energy flows to Europe, Bulgaria is interested in stepping up dialogue and cooperation between producer countries, transit countries and energy-consuming countries. We believe there are good opportunities to establish partnerships and we are ready to step up cooperation in the energy field'', the Prime Minister further said.

Borisov described Saudi Arabia as a prospective foreign economic partner of our country. It was agreed to set up working groups to look into the possibilities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the government's press service said.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: trade, business, cooperation, Saudi Arabia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria