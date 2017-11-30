Trump Called on May not to Deal with him, but with Islamic Terrorism in the UK

US President Donald Trump commented that British Prime Minister Theresa May should not focus on him, but the "radical Islamist terrorism" that is happening in the UK, reports sega.

His words on Twitter are in the midst of sharp criticism, including from May, for his decision to share clips of an UK extreme right-wing group on the social network.

The videos shared on Wednesday aimed to show violence, which, according to the group, was committed by Muslims. Asked if Trump has checked their authenticity, spokesman Sara Houston Sanders said that whether they are real, "the danger is real and the president is talking about it."

Theresa May has hurriedly described Trump as "wrong," but White House insists that the aim was to pay attention to the need for stricter border controls.