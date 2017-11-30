The Dresden Christmas Market - the Oldest in Germany - Begins
Despite the fears of terrorist acts during the holidays, the Dresden Christmas Market was discovered by eating a giant stollen.
The market before Christmas in Dresden has existed for 583 years. It is the oldest on the territory of today's Federal Republic and attracts guests from all over the country.
The traditional Christmas cake was more than two meters long and was eaten for minutes in the square in front of the cathedral.
