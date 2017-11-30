Eurostat: Bulgarians use the Cheapest Electricity in the EU

Electricity prices in the first half of 2017 were the lowest in Bulgaria across the European Union, according to a Eurostat analysis quoted by BBC.

We paid less than 10 euros per 100 kilowatt-hours in Bulgaria, while in Denmark and Germany - over 30 euros per 100 kilowatt-hours, where is the most expensive electricity. The analysis compares prices for the first six months of 2016 and the same period this year, with a slight decrease of 0.5 per cent for the first half of the year. The average cost of electrical energy in the EU is 20 euros per 100 kilowatt-hours. Our country maintains the lowest prices for natural gas - about 3.3 euros, with this indicator being just behind Romania.

But the Bulgarians are at the bottom in regards to wages as well, differing a lot with those in other European countries. A 2015 statistic shows these differences - while in the EU the private sector's salary reaches an average of 25.9 euros per hour, in Bulgaria it is at the lowest level - 4.1 euros per hour. In Denmark, for 60 minutes, we would receive 42.7 euros, Belgium - 41.1 euros, Sweden - 40.1 euros. In Romania, the salary was 5 euros per hour.