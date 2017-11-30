140 People Have Been Examined in the Pirogov Hospital for the Last 24 Hours
Over the last day, more than 140 victims of snow and ice have sought help in Pirogov, the medical center said, quoted by BGNES.
For the last 24 hours in the emergency trauma room, people with complaints in the area of the wrists, shoulders, and ankles.
More than 60 of the victims had to remain for surveillance and treatment at the emergency hospital. Data is for people in active age.
