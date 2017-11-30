Air Pollution in Sofia Reaches Levels that are 6 Times Above Norms
In the last hours air pollution in Sofia with fine particles has reached 6 times above the norms, according to data from the National Automated System for Control of Ambient Air Quality. Highest values are recorded in "Nadezhda" and "Hipodrome" at 21-22 hours last night in "Mladost".
The fine particulate matter concentration limit is 50 μg / m3 and refers to the daily average concentration averaged over 24 hours (0 to 24 hours). The system displays one-hour averages. In the morning hours there is a slight decrease in pollution, but again the readings are far above norms.
