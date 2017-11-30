U.S. Asks China to Cut Off Oil Supply to North Korea

World | November 30, 2017, Thursday // 09:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: U.S. Asks China to Cut Off Oil Supply to North Korea pixabay.com

The United States has asked China to cut off oil supply to North Korea, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday, warning that “if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed,” Reuters reported.

“We have never sought war with North Korea, and still today we do not seek it. If war does come, it will be because of continued acts of aggression like we witnessed yesterday,” Haley told the U.N. Security Council, referring to Pyongyang’s ballistic missile launch on Tuesday. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: oil supply, North Korea, U.S.
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria