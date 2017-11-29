Tiger Escapes Circus During Show (Video)

November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Tiger Escapes Circus During Show (Video) Source: Pixabay

Tiger escaped from his cage during a circus performance in the Chinese province of Shanxi, China Daily writes.

The escape of the tiger shook the audience, but luckily in the incident only two people were slightly injured, the huge cat scratched them with its nails. According to some Chinese media, the injured are two children, but others report one child and one adult.

No one was killed or bitten. The circus tiger was captured minutes later and returned to his sturdy steel box. According to local media, the tiger may have been annoyed at the show and this would cause his spectacular departure on stage.

tiger, escape, cage, circus
