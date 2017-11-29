Here's How the World's First "Smart" Condom Looks Like (Video)

A British company has released the first photos of a "smart" condom that gathers very intimate data about the sexual life of anyone who has the courage to use it.

The device is called i.Con and can detect sexually transmitted diseases as well as send sex session data directly to the user's smartphone.

The manufacturer said that this "revolutionary for use in the bedroom" technique measures the number of burned calories, the number of thrusts, how long it lasts, and including which positions are used.

The intelligent condom is a small band that fits the male sexual organ, but the users will have to use a normal condom to get complete protection.

It is waterproof and has a ribbon that is "extremely flexible to provide maximum comfort for all sizes."