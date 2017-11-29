Train Derails due to Bad Weather in Spain, Injured Passengers

Bulgaria: Train Derails due to Bad Weather in Spain, Injured Passengers

A train composition with 79 passengers traveling from Malaga to Seville came out of the rails in the Andalusian region of Spain and 21 people were injured, a local rescue service said, quoted by world agencies.

The incident took place at about 10:20 am on a steep stretch of the ravage of the heavy rain, near the Araal Municipality. Despite the derailment, the wagons are not overturned. According to the Mundo newspaper, first aid to the wounded was provided by local farmers. Then medics arrived.

In the evacuation of some victims a helicopter was used. Three people are in critical condition.

