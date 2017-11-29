Bosnian-Croat War Crimes Suspect Slobodan Praljak 'Takes Poison' in UN Court

UN judges have suspended a court hearing after a war crimes suspect "took poison" when his 20-year sentence was upheld, Sky News reported.



Moments after his conviction appeal was rejected, former Croatian army chief Slobodan Praljak appeared to drink from a small bottle and yelled "I am not a war criminal, I oppose this conviction".



Praljak's lawyer said the 72-year-old "had taken poison" and presiding judge Carmel Agius called for a doctor and halted the proceedings at The Hague.



An ambulance arrived and paramedics were seen entering the courtroom.



Praljak is one of six political and military appealing against convictions at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), which last week convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic of genocide.