Two Planes Knocked their Wings before Takeoff (Video)

At John Kennedy International Airport in New York, Virgin Atlantic Airbus A333 aircraft, which was preparing to take off for London, knocked a Boeing 777 airplane of Egypt Air with its right wing, , which in turn would fly to Cairo, US publications reported.

As a result of the incident, part of the wing of the Airbus A333 has fallen. Both air machines were returned back to the terminal. Passengers were taken down, none of them were injured, and later they managed to board other planes and reach their destinations.