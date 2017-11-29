The Government Aircraft Made Unusual Maneuvers on its Way to Saudi Arabia

''The government aircraft had the necessary diplomatic permissions to fly over Iranian airspace'', Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva has announced.

''The refusal to fly last time is inexplicable'', she also added. After the crew had received a request to leave the Iranian airspace, they have returned to Turkey and, with the assistance of the Turkish authorities, received permission to fly over Iraqi territory'', the deputy prime minister explained.

Zaharieva emphasized that the Bulgarian side had an official permit to cross Iran's territory and to go and return before the flight, and all allegations of lack of permission and non-compliance with the procedures were untrue and speculative.

"As soon as we landed, our ambassador to Iran contacted the duty officer at their ministry, who explained that he did not know that the Bulgarian Prime Minister was on this plane and that there was a slight departure from the route, so the plane was asked to leave the territory. According to our information this is not the case. At 11 am Bulgarian time, the Iranian embassy in Bulgaria was temporarily called to the MFA to clarify the situation. That's what is happening so far. I doubt the Aviator has had a change in the route. Once we get an explanation from the Iranian side, we will see how we will proceed from there. But the fact is that we have arrived alive and in a good health and everything is fine, "said Ekaterina Zaharieva.