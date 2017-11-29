Bloody Attack with Car Bomb in Yemen

Crime | November 29, 2017, Wednesday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bloody Attack with Car Bomb in Yemen Source: Twitter

At least two people died this night in a car bomb explosion at the Yemeni Finance Ministry in Aden, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses and medics.

Three other people were taken to a hospital in severe condition. The explosion has caused major damage to the six-storey building, and the windows of surrounding buildings are broken. According to medics, the number of injured may be greater, but the scene of the attack is unavailable because of shooting there. Aden is the temporary seat of the internationally recognized Yemeni government. So far, no one has taken responsibility for the bomb attack.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb, attack, Yemen
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria