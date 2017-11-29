Bloody Attack with Car Bomb in Yemen

At least two people died this night in a car bomb explosion at the Yemeni Finance Ministry in Aden, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses and medics.

Three other people were taken to a hospital in severe condition. The explosion has caused major damage to the six-storey building, and the windows of surrounding buildings are broken. According to medics, the number of injured may be greater, but the scene of the attack is unavailable because of shooting there. Aden is the temporary seat of the internationally recognized Yemeni government. So far, no one has taken responsibility for the bomb attack.