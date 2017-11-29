An Earthquake Measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale in Peru
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 29, 2017, Wednesday // 12:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Archive
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale is registered in Peru at 1.29 am local time on Wednesday, according to the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC).
The epicenter of the quake was 280 kilometers south of the capital Lima and 57 kilometers southwest of Santiago de Cao, five kilometers below the earth's crust, informs FOCUS. No data on injuries or material damage is reported.
- » The Icy Streets Send a lot of People to Pirogov Hospital
- » A Large Iceberg Broke from the Gray Glacier near Chile
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today Till Noon, More Clouds in Afternoon
- » Prediction by Meteorologists: December will be Colder than Usual
- » The Metro Station of Sofia Airport is Leaking
- » The Airport in Bali Remains Closed
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)