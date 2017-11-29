An Earthquake Measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale in Peru

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale is registered in Peru at 1.29 am local time on Wednesday, according to the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC).

The epicenter of the quake was 280 kilometers south of the capital Lima and 57 kilometers southwest of Santiago de Cao, five kilometers below the earth's crust, informs FOCUS. No data on injuries or material damage is reported.

