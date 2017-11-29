The Icy Streets Send a lot of People to Pirogov Hospital
60 people have been examined in the Pirgov Hospital for the last 24 hours, about half of them have injuries due to slippery ice, reported the medical institution.
Experts advise people to be careful and avoid icy streets.
Today is expected to warm up, so in the afternoon hours the snow and ice will probably start to melt.
This, on the other hand, increases the risk of falling pieces of ice from roofs.
