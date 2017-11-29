Facebook can Replace Passwords with Selfies

Facebook has begun testing a new system for identifying users. It replaces the usual passwords with ... selfies, Wired reports.

Test info began spreading first on Twitter. In front of Wired, Facebook confirms that it is actually trying such a method of identification. The goal is to reduce abuse by automated bots that create fake profiles and then build up "friendships."

Selfies will be required for several different social networking activities. Such a snapshot will be required when registering an account, as well as sending friend requests, running ads, editing ads, and more.

Facebook says the whole process is automated. The elf goes to a company server where an algorithm checks the photo. The goal is for the system to make sure there is a real person behind the profile. The company ensures that the photo is deleted immediately after the check, and the check is automated and the photos are not viewed by other people.

Facebook also commented that this is just one of several new user confirmation tools. Among the methods there are both automated systems and human-based activities. The goal is to reduce attempts to manipulate people in the social network by posting fake news and comments.