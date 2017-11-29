Bansko Municipality has Allocated BGN 120,000 for the Organization of the Snowboard World Cup

In response to a request from the Bulgarian Ski Federation, 120,000 leva were allocated for the organization of the World Snowboard Cup in 2018. Contests in parallel giant slalom and snowboard cross-disciplines will be held from 26 to 28 January when the world's snowboarding elite will reunite in Bansko on a final rehearsal before the Winter Olympics in Korea, reports novinite.bg.

Two Municipal Regulations have been amended and supplemented: The Regulation on the Designation and Administration of Local Taxes and Prices of Services and Rights on the territory of the Municipality of Bansko has been amended in accordance with the national legislation as well as in correspondence with the other municipal regulations in force.

In the current Ordinance on Commercial Activity, the extension of the permit for prolonged working hours of the premises was extended from one to three years. In order to maintain better hygiene and order of the organized industrial market in Bansko, the regulation supplemented the specific requirements for the traders carrying out this activity.