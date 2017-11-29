A Large Iceberg Broke from the Gray Glacier near Chile

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 29, 2017, Wednesday // 11:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Large Iceberg Broke from the Gray Glacier near Chile Source: Twitter

A large iceberg broke from the Gray glacier in southern Chile, Reuters reported, citing local offices.

The reason for breaking of the glacier is unknown, informs 24chasa. From the National Forest Corporation (CONAF) to the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture, they shared in social media a photo of the huge blue-white ice block 350 meters in length and 380 meters in width lying in the waters of the ice lagoon near the southern tip of the South America.

Gray glacier is on the Terres del Paine National Park - a leading tourist attraction in Chile, famous for its remarkable mountain views and visited by more than 115,000 people a year. The park reports that such tears are rare and have not happened since the 1990s. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: iceberg, break, gray, glacier, Chile
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria