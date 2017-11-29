A Large Iceberg Broke from the Gray Glacier near Chile

A large iceberg broke from the Gray glacier in southern Chile, Reuters reported, citing local offices.

The reason for breaking of the glacier is unknown, informs 24chasa. From the National Forest Corporation (CONAF) to the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture, they shared in social media a photo of the huge blue-white ice block 350 meters in length and 380 meters in width lying in the waters of the ice lagoon near the southern tip of the South America.

Gray glacier is on the Terres del Paine National Park - a leading tourist attraction in Chile, famous for its remarkable mountain views and visited by more than 115,000 people a year. The park reports that such tears are rare and have not happened since the 1990s.