Protest in Mezdra Against a Sudden Rise in the Price of Water

Bulgaria: Protest in Mezdra Against a Sudden Rise in the Price of Water Source: Pixabay

Residents of five villages in the municipality of Mezdra protest against the planned double rise in the price of the water, sega reported.

The people in the villages of Zverino, Ignatitsa, Eliseyna, Uchidol and Zidol believe that the water price jump is unfair because the water supply there is gravitational, without the cost of electricity and pumps. In a petition, they point out that the water supply network in these settlements was built a century ago by inhabitants themselves with voluntary labor and personal resources.

In the villages of Iskar gorge, the price of one cubic meter of water is 1.30 leva. The water supply and sewerage system in Vratsa envisages an increase to 2.73 leva. The proposal for the new price has passed through a public discussion at the State Energy and Water Regulatory Commission and its final decision the regulator will take at a closed session tomorrow.

