Turkey has Issued Arrest Warrants for Another 360 Gulenists

Source: Pixabay

Arrest warrants of 360 people, mostly Turkish soldiers suspected of being gullenists, were issued by the Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul, sega reported. There is an operation to detain them and it is held in 49 districts of the country.

The next list of arrests includes a total of 333 military, 27 civil servants deemed to be close to the exiled Fethullah Gulen in the United States, and another 10 people abroad.

216 of the military with different ranks were in active service, including the Air Force. Ankara considers Gulen as the main organizer of the coup attempt in July.

