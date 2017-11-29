In 7 Months: The Construction Industry is Executing Projects for BGN 1.5 Billion

BGN 1,5 billion is the value of projects in the construction sector since the beginning of May. This was said at a press conference by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.

"Just during these 7 months we have started projects for almost BGN 1.5 billion, which will not just give a sip of air to the construction industry, but they are with the program we have set", he commented.

We have to start with Hemus and Struma highways. The total sum for those we started is BGN 452 mln. We started and announced tender procedures in the road sector for almost 900 mln leva, added Nankov.

For the first nine months of 2016 an average of 175,000 people were employed per month, and in 2017 there was an increase of 255,000 people, "Nankov said. According to him, thanks to the good investment business climate, there is growth of the employed in the sector.

In 2018 a peak is expected in rehabilitation of compartment buildings around the country, said Nankov. "We have 570 buildings that are currently being rehabilitated. In the winter season, this can not happen. The work will be paused winter and will be continued later in 2018, "Nankov said, adding that they have spent more than BGN 44 million on sports in schools.

"BGN 85 mln are planned for 2018 on Hemus Motorway. The project of 50 km by the middle of the year is forthcoming from the branch to Teteven.

He pointed out that at the end of next year they could be ready ahead of schedule with 5-6 months and by November to finish another 25 km from Struma.

"We have created a working group that will protect the state interest and in 2019 complete the motorway.

For this Toll System, a participant has already been selected and the CPC has ruled in favor of the state about several complaints.