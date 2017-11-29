NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today Till Noon, More Clouds in Afternoon
It will be mostly sunny before noon today, while later in the day the clouds will again increase from northwest.
There will be light south-southwestern wind and temperatures will rise. Maximum temperatures will range between 3°C and 8°C, a little higher in the southeastern regions, in Sofia around 3°C.
The forecast was presented by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) to FOCUS News Agency.
