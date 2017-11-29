Bulgaria will Export Fodder and Fodder Additives to China

Bulgaria will be able to export compound feed and fodder additives to China. This became clear after the signing of a bilateral protocol between the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Verginia Krusteva and Jiu Shupin, Minister of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China (GANKIK) in Budapest, the MAFG announced.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry through the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BSAF) is the Bulgarian executive body under this Protocol. It shall enter into force on the date of its signature and shall be valid for five years.

Combined plant-based feed and feed additives must be from processing plants approved or registered by the NVS. Combined plant-based feed and feed additives may be exported to China only after GANKIC has approved the processing plants recommended by the MAFG.