Prediction by Meteorologists: December will be Colder than Usual

December will be colder than usual, according to meteorologists. Temperatures in the last month of the year will be slightly lower than climate norms. It will rain a lot more, reported the NIMH meteorologists at BAS Krassimir Stoev.

Early next week, temperatures are expected to fall. Around December 8, morning temperatures will drop, but temperatures will rise in the following ten days, it was announced before the Bulgarian National Television.

The weather for the next 7-8 days will be dynamic. Tomorrow there will be a new change of weather, precipitation will begin. The mornings will again be at sub-zero temperatures.

On 1 and 2 December the rainfall in Southwestern Bulgaria will be profuse. In the West, frosts are possible in the morning.

In the following days of the month, it is expected that the southern wind will be intensified in eastern Bulgaria and the areas north of the mountains. Warming begins, which will continue until early December. A series of Mediterranean Cyclones are expected. The next cyclone coming will be Philippe.

Lower temperatures will remain in the Western regions. Rainfall is expected in Southwestern Bulgaria.