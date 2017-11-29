BSP Wants Leaders of the Parliament Parties to Meet on 6-8 December and Discuss General Political Actions

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 29, 2017, Wednesday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
The Bulgarian Socialist Party chairman Kornelia Ninova has invited the leaders of the parliamentary parties to meet on 6-8 December 2017, BGNES reported.

"I propose to discuss general political and legislative actions related to privatization, restitution, concessions, public procurement and the role of" force groups "during the transition years," wrote Ninova in the letter.

 It calls for a correct state solution, which will lead to real results and to the justice expected by the Bulgarian people.

