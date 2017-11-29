Arrests of 9 Turks Linked to Terror Fears

Nine Turkish nationals, suspected of belonging to a banned militant left-wing Turkish terror group, will face an investigative magistrate on Wednesday after Greek anti-terrorist units found bomb-making equipment and detonators during raids at three apartments in Athens on Tuesday, Ekathimerini reported.

One of the suspects was wanted by Greek authorities in connection with an attempt by members of the outlawed Turkish terror group DHKP/C to transfer arms and explosives from the eastern Aegean island of Chios to Turkey in 2013.

Government officials said that the raids were not linked to next week’s official visit to Greece by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
However, officials at the Citizens’ Protection Ministry and police sources have not ruled out the possibility the suspects – eight men and one woman – were planning an attack against Erdogan during his visit.

The raids however could also be seen as a sign that Greek security arrangements are in full swing ahead of Erdogan’s arrival.
Government sources described yesterday’s operation as a “great success” for law enforcement, adding that the National Intelligence Service (EYP) played a significant role.

The raids took place at two homes in the district of Kallithea and one in Neos Cosmos. Police said they arrested three suspects at each residence.

