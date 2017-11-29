Sofia International Literary Festival will be Awaiting its Guests Between 12 and 17 December

Every year Sofia International Literary Festival puts in its focus foreign literature from a different region and enhances its promotion throughout the country, presenting at the same time Bulgarian contemporary literature in its diversity. The largest and most prestigious forum for literature in Bulgaria serves as a meeting point for readers and authors as well as for Bulgarian authors and authors from other regions.



In 2017 the focus of the fifth edition of Sofia International Literary Festival will be the literature and culture of Visegrad countries / V4.



The event will take place from the 12th of December to the 17th of December in the National Palace of Culture with a rich program. It includes the presentation of more than 30 authors from 5 countries – Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria; lectures and discussions, organized in cooperation with our partners in V4 countries, the Faculty of Slavic studies and Faculty of Classical and Modern Philology of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”; others.



The main program of the Festival is part of the 45th edition of Sofia International Book Fair. A special V4 stand will be set up exposing literary production and information about V4 region and culture, gathered by our partners from V4 countries.



The access to all Festival and Fair events is free of charge.



Sofia International Literary Festival is supported by Ministry of Culture of Bulgaria, Sofia Municipality and the International Visegrad Fund.

www.literaryfest.org