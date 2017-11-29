Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed at Windsor Castle in May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May, Kensington Palace says, reported BBC.

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception - the date will be announced later.

Ms Markle, 36, a Protestant, will be baptised into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding.

A spokesman for the prince said the pair would make sure the wedding "reflects who they are as a couple".

Jason Knauf said Prince Harry, 33, and Ms Markle were "leading the planning process for all aspects of the wedding" and were working through ideas on how members of the public could "feel part of the celebrations".

"This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom," he added.

Mr Knauf described Windsor as a "very special place" for the couple, saying they had spent time there together since meeting in July 2016.

He also revealed that the American actress intends to become a British citizen and will work towards it in the coming years.

St George's Chapel was the venue for a service of prayer and dedication after Harry's father, the Prince of Wales, married the Duchess of Cornwall at the Windsor Guildhall in 2005.

It was also chosen for the wedding of Harry's cousin, Peter Phillips, and Autumn Kelly in 2008, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex in 1999.

BBC royal correspondent Daniela Relph said St George's Chapel held many happy childhood memories for Prince Harry, and while a more intimate venue than Westminster Abbey or St Paul's Cathedral, was grand enough for royal wedding.

Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and Ms Markle announced their engagement on Monday.

Mr Knauf said it was "an incredibly happy day" for the couple and they were "overwhelmed by support from the UK and around the world".