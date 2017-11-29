The metro station of Sofia Airport is leaking after the snowfall in the capital in the last two days. The station has been in operation since 2015.

From Metropolitan explained that the reason is in the specific construction of the station. "It is semi-open so that it does not overheat during the summer, but when the grills are not closed in the winter, the melting snow is dripping from the roof," explained deputy director of the company, Krasimir Savov, to bTV.

According to him, there was no problem so far because the bars were closed. It is yet to be ascertained whether they have been left open inadvertently or deliberately. He is categorical that the problem is not with the contractor.

According to Savov, the problem will be easily removed - this night or at least tomorrow around noon. In his words, accidents can not occur because of the leak, as the wet places are marked, and the metro pulls from the dry side of the platform.