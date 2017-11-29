Dozens of Bulgarians are Blocked on the Tourist Island of Bali Due to the Eruption of Agung Volcano
Dozens of Bulgarians are blocked on the tourist island of Bali because of the eruption of Agung volcano, bTV reported.
A spokesman for the airport said there are no volcanic ash on the slopes yet, but the observations show that it rises to over 7600 meters in height and points to the airport south and southwest.
Yesterday there were over canceled 40 flights and this affected nearly 60,000 passengers.
39 Bulgarians have called for assistance from the crisis headquarters of our embassy in Bali. They are safe and located in the hotels they are staying in.
