The EU and the UK Agreed Upon the Price of Brexit

Politics | November 29, 2017, Wednesday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The EU and the UK Agreed Upon the Price of Brexit Pixabay.com

London and Brussels have agreed on the methodology that will set the amount for Breckit, the Daily Telegraph said after consulting experts familiar to the course of the talks.

The British government has committed to pay between EUR 45 and 55 billion, with EUR 20 billion, which London owes to the European budget for the period 2019-2020. The EU demanded a total of EUR 60 billion, the edition recalls.

Top British officials refuse to confirm the "Daily Telegraph" information. Brussels is also silent for now.

London seeks to negotiate the cost of its divorce with the EU before the summit on 14 and 15 December to start negotiations on future trade relations with the Community.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, price, UK, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria