Bulgaria: The EC is Discussing Measures to Combat VAT Fraud Pixabay.com

Anti-fraud measures are discussed at today's meeting of EU commissioners, sega reported. The main theme will be the so-called black list of tax havens.

EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici explained at a meeting with MEPs that it would not include EU member states. However, he warned that Community countries that tolerate such practices should take action and end. The international organization, Oxfam, said days ago that Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Malta act as tax oases.
MEPs will discuss the EC commission's anti-fraud measures at its plenary session to be held this afternoon in Brussels.

