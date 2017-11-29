In October 2017, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 439.0 thousand or by 8.7% above the registered in October 2016. This was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Austria - by 32.5%, Serbia - by 18.9%, Romania - by 13.5%, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 6.8%, the United Kingdom - by 4.0%, Turkey - by 1.8%, Greece - by 0.2%, and etc. At the same time decreased the number of the trips of Bulgarians to: France - by 7.8%, Czech Republic - by 4.2%, Germany - by 0.6%, and etc.



In comparison with October 2016, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: with professional purpose - by 22.8%, with holiday and recreation purpose - by 6.7%, and with other purposes - by 1.9%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in October 2017 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 45.7%, followed by the trips with professional purpose - 30.1%, and with holiday and recreation purpose - 24.2%.

In October 2017 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Greece - 102.6 thousand, Turkey - 88.0 thousand, Romania - 33.0 thousand, Serbia - 31.8 thousand, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - 25.7 thousand, Germany - 24.3 thousand, the United Kingdom - 15.6 thousand, Austria - 15.4 thousand, Italy - 14.9 thousand, and Spain - 11.0 thousand.

In October 2017, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 712.6 thousand or by 5.0% more in comparison with October 2016. An increase was registered in the trips by all observed purposes: with professional purpose - by 15.1%, with holiday and recreation purpose - by 3.5%, and with other purposes (including as guest and passing transit) - by 2.4%, Transit passes through the country were 25.1% (179.1 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 56.1% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in October 2017 or by 3.1% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year. An increase was registered in the visits of citizens from the Netherlands - by 62.5%, France - by 25.3%, the United Kingdom - by 23.0%, Belgium - by 15.7%, Romania - by 4.7%, Austria - by 3.2%, and etc. At the same time decreased the visits from Poland - by 12.6%, Italy - by 8.2%, Germany - by 1.7%, Greece - by 1.4%, and etc. The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’1 increased by 5.8%, as the highest growth was observed in the visits of citizens of Serbia - by 10.0%. In October 2017, the predominant share of the visits with other purposes was 45.6%, followed by trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 35.2%, and with professional purpose - 19.2%.

In October 2017 the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Romania - 140.9 thousand, Turkey - 106.6 thousand, Greece - 97.2 thousand, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - 54.6 thousand, Serbia - 43.1 thousand, Germany - 40.5 thousand, Ukraine - 19.7 thousand, Poland - 18.7 thousand, the United Kingdom - 18.2 thousand, and Italy - 14.4 thousand