Minister Pavlova: Bulgaria is Completely Ready for its EU Presidency

Bulgaria is completely ready for the Presidency of the Council of the EU and the first meetings from the calendar have already begun, one of which was the visit of EP President Antonio Tajani, the Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, Lilyana Pavlova, told journalists in Plovdiv on 28th of November, as reported by the Bulgarian National Television.

She is in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv as a lecturer at the Autumn Colloquium on Digital Security and Culture, Cultural Heritage and Digitization. The forum is organized by Women GERB and the Conrad Adenauer Foundation.

Pavlova added that this week the first meetings from the calendar wil be held: the meetings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Science. We are ready not only with the organisational logistics part, which is important for the upcoming over 270 meetings, but also with the priorities, policies and dossiers Bulgaria will be working on, Pavlova said.

She specified that by the end of the month the consultations and analyses of what we would receive from Estonia. The final version of the dossiers and priorities will be adopted in December.

According to Pavlova, the main priorities are: The future of Europe and the debate on the multiannual financial framework; The Western Balkans, their European perspective and connectivity; Security and Stability in Europe and the Digital Economy.

As a result, we can say that the three key words of the Bulgarian presidency are "United, Secure and Digital Europe", added the minister.