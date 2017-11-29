Minister Pavlova: Bulgaria is Completely Ready for its EU Presidency

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 29, 2017, Wednesday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minister Pavlova: Bulgaria is Completely Ready for its EU Presidency archive

Bulgaria is completely ready for the Presidency of the Council of the EU and the first meetings from the calendar have already begun, one of which was the visit of EP President Antonio Tajani, the Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, Lilyana Pavlova, told journalists in Plovdiv on 28th of November, as reported by the Bulgarian National Television.

She is in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv as a lecturer at the Autumn Colloquium on Digital Security and Culture, Cultural Heritage and Digitization. The forum is organized by Women GERB and the Conrad Adenauer Foundation.

Pavlova added that this week the first meetings from the calendar wil be held: the meetings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Science. We are ready not only with the organisational logistics part, which is important for the upcoming over 270 meetings, but also with the priorities, policies and dossiers Bulgaria will be working on, Pavlova said.

She specified that by the end of the month the consultations and analyses of what we would receive from Estonia. The final version of the dossiers and priorities will be adopted in December.

According to Pavlova, the main priorities are: The future of Europe and the debate on the multiannual financial framework; The Western Balkans, their European perspective and connectivity; Security and Stability in Europe and the Digital Economy.

As a result, we can say that the three key words of the Bulgarian presidency are "United, Secure and Digital Europe", added the minister.

 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU presidency, Lilyana Pavlova, ready, Antonio Tajani
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria