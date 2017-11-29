The U.S. has Proposed to the UN Security Council a New Resolution on the Returning IS Fighters From Iraq and Syria

The United States has proposed to the UN Security Council to adopt a new resolution to offset the threat from the militants of the Islamic State terrorist group who are returning from Iraq and Syria to their native countries.

As Washington deputy representative at the world organization Michel Sison said, the existing options are not enough to answer this problem. The diplomat recalled that in 2014 the Security Council adopted Resolution 2178 on combating the phenomenon of "foreign terrorist fighters".

The document calls on states to take action at the legislative level to prevent crossing the borders of combatants, to stop the financing of terrorism and to prevent the recruitment of new extremists.

"Three years later, despite progress in fighting the" Islamic state ", the threat of foreign terrorists remains. After the group's defeat, many rebels return home, "she said. According to Cason, governments have to deal with the ever-increasing risks posed by jihadists.

 

 

