The Airport in Bali Remains Closed

Indonesia's Bali Islander's International Airport remains closed at least until tomorrow morning due to the Agung volcano eruption, the news agencies reported.

From the airport's management announced that there are no volcanic ash on the slopes yet, but observations show that it rises to a height of 7,720 meters and directs to the airport from the south and southwest.

About 50 Bulgarian citizens on the island of Bali have contacted with the crisis headquarters on Thursday, formed in the Bulgarian embassy in Jakarta, because of the eruption of the Agung volcano, the MFA said. They're all safe.
The Bulgarian citizens, whose flights are canceled, show the necessary assistance for their re-routing on alternative routes of travel, the agency said.

