The Streets in Sofia are Treated Against Ice

Sofia streets and boulevards are treated with anti-icing mixtures, the press center of Sofia Municipality, quoted by FOCUS News Agency, reported.

The southern arc of the Ring Road is also processed.

Over 80 snow-cleaning machines are currently operating. Processing of mixtures against icing in the regions of Vazrazhdane, Studentski, Vrabnitsa, Kremikovtzi, Triaditsa, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel continue. In Vitosha Park sanding of the routes "Boyana - Golden Bridges" and "Dragalevtsi - Aleko" was carried out.

The rescue team teams responded to 18 signals of fallen branches and trees.