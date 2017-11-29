MPs Debate Budget 2018 at Second Reading
Today MPs will consider the budget for the next year on second reading, BNT reported.
An increase of about 4%, a deficit of 1% and a new debt of BGN 1 billion is envisaged. More funds will be allocated to education, security and social policies. The planned revenues of the Health Fund for the next year are about BGN 3 billion and BGN 860 million, which means an increase of over BGN 400 million.
A minimum wage of BGN 510 is set, and pensions will increase by 3.8% as of July 1, according to the estimates.
