Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Sign Two Contracts in Riyadh

Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia sign two contracts today in Riyadh - to avoid double taxation and in the sector of agriculture, sega reported.

This will be done during the visit of a Bulgarian delegation to the Kingdom, headed by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Today the delegation will be welcomed in the early afternoon by the King of Saudi Arabia Salman. This is the first meeting between the Bulgarian government leader and the Saudi monarch. They will discuss opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation in key sectors such as security and defense, energy, trade, transport, tourism. Borisov will then talk to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom and the Minister of Energy and Industry.

The aim of the Bulgarian visit to Saudi Arabia is to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. Issues will be discussed in key areas such as security, energy, trade, transport and tourism. The official delegations include Deputy Prime Ministers Ekaterina Zaharieva and Krasimir Karakachanov, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porozhanov, Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski and Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova. An honorable guest during the Bulgarian visit to the Kingdom is former Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

