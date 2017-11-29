North Korea Fired a Ballistic Missile

DPRK has successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile "Hawson-15" that is capable of striking the United States, said North Korea's state-owned television, quoted by TASS, said.

The test was carried out yesterday on the personal order of leader Kim Jong Un. According to the announcement, the rocket is the most powerful they have ever made, in 53 minutes, it has flown 950 km and reached a height of 4475 km. Pyongyang boasts that the ballistic missile tested could carry a nuclear warhead and reach the entire continental territory of the United States.

According to Japan's Kyodo Agency, the missile may have fallen into Japan's special economic zone.

Russian newspaper Izvestia also reported that the missile has fallen into the economic zone of Japan, referring to information reported by official Japanese people and handed over by local media. According to the same data, an emergency meeting of the Japanese army headquarters was convened to discuss the issue.

"We will analyze the launch information and gather additional data on possible damage to sea or airborne objects," said Yoshihide Sugaga, Secretary General of the Japanese Council of Ministers.

Pentagon spokesman Robert Manning issued a statement last night to the agency that launched the North Korean missile was identified as an "intercontinental ballistic missile", which, however, "does not pose a danger" to North America, CNN conveys.

According to the document, the rocket was launched from Saini City and traveled about 1,000 km for 50 minutes before falling into the Japanese Sea, within the economic zone of Japan. The statement explicitly states that the missile "does not pose a threat to the US, our territories or our allies."

Shortly thereafter, US President Donald Trump gave an emergency press conference at the White House, where he was laconic: "Some time ago, North Korea launched a missile, and I will only tell you that we will take care of it. Here is General Matisse US Defense Secretary, with whom we have already had a long conversation. "

The South Korean minister on reunification issues earlier reported that North Korea saw signs of unusual activity.

This is the first missile launch from DPRK since September 15, when it was experienced with a mid-range ballistic missile. Then it flew over Japan. Previous test was August 29.

On September 3, Pyongyang announced that it had carried out its sixth nuclear test, the most powerful one ever.