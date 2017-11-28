Over 620 Machines Clean the Snow, all the National Roads are Passable

Over 620 machines are working on cleading the road surfaces. All republican roads are passable in winter conditions. This was announced by the press center of the Road Infrastructure Agency. The high-passes of Petrohan, Troyan, Shipka and the Republic are cleaned up to asphalt. The restrictions on the movement of all motor vehicles with chains through the Pamporovo and Prevala passes, as well as for trucks with trailers and semi-trailers in the passage Rozhen and on route III-866 Devin-Mihalkovo were eliminated. There is limited traffic of trucks with trailer and semi-trailers through the Prevala pass. The traffic of motor vehicles above 12 tons is limited in the passages "Troyanski, Petrohan and Shipka, over 10 tons through Vratnik and Tvardishki and over 3.5 tons through Dulinski and Pamporovo. All year round are closed for Zlatishki and Varbishki pass. No limitation for all vehicles is the passage through the rivers Rieska, Kotlenski, Aitoski, Obzorski, Pekinsko, Predel, Rojen and the Pass of the Republic.

The Road Infrastructure Agency recommends that drivers of heavy goods vehicles and passenger cars should only go on the road with suitable tires, drive at a reasonable speed and caution, following Traffic Police instructions. Blocking traffic from cars that are not prepared for winter driving, hinders the work of snow-cleaning equipment and hinders the travel of all other drivers. The 27 regional road offices and snow-cleaning companies operate in 24-hour mode and are ready to maintain the national road network. All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current traffic situation from the free mobile application LIMA, lima.api.bg, API website - www.api.bg, and at any time of the day at 0700 130 20 at API . The Agency operates a Situation Center throughout the year, which collects and summarizes the state of republican state data.