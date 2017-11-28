Industrial-technological Park will be Build in Varna

Industrial-technological Park will be built in Varna. This was decided by the councilors of the property and economy commission in the sea capital. The sole owner of the capital will be the Municipality of Varna and the intention is to invite the "National Company Industrial Zone" as a shareholder at a later stage. In the newly established company, the Municipality will participate with an apothecary of an area of ​​approximately 42,700 square meters on the island area under the Asparuhov Bridge.

For the state, a contribution is foreseen with cash. At present, much of the terrain has been turned into a dump, said Deputy Mayor of Varna Peycho Peychev. According to him, with the help of the state, the municipality can refine this territory and turn it into an industrial park.

The capital of the "Industrial and Technological Park Varna" amounts to BGN 2 332 150. There is a property attached to it, with plans to include two more municipal adjacent terrains, which will gradually expand the industrial park. The object of activity will be the construction, management and development of industrial areas, rental or sale of fixed assets, general management of the area in order to obtain profit from the provided servicing activities. The company will also deal with consultancy, commission, advertising, marketing, representation and brokerage, as well as any other production and trade activities for which there is no explicit legal prohibition. The company "Industrial and Technological Park Varna" was established in implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed on March 20, 2017 between Varna Municipality, National Company Industrial Zone EAD and Transit Trade Zone AD. Then the three sides declared willingness to work together to develop the "Economic Zone of the Island".