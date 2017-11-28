Wenger: Ozil and Sanchez will not Leave Arsenal in January

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger assured that the two big stars running out of contracts in the team - Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez - will not leave in the winter transfer window. A while back the experienced coach expressed quite different opinion, he said that he could sell the two in January, as there is a big risk that they will leave without money in the summer.

Sanchez is associated with a transfer to Manchester City, while for Ozil there are claims about interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

Asked whether they were going to be Arsenal players on February 1, Wenger said, "Yes, of course, I'm not even considering the chance to leave in January, while they're here, they'll make the most of themselves for Arsenal." In my thoughts they will be here to the end of the season. This was the decision at the very beginning of the campaign If nothing amazing happens it will not change. Whether they will stay after the end of the season it is impossible to answer today I am not the only one on whom this depends " , said Wenger.