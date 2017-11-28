Romanian Coastguard Rescues 60 Migrants from a Turkish Ship in the Black Sea

Romanian coastguard rescues 60 migrants aboard a Turkish ship in the Black Sea, sending a disaster report, the Associated Press reported. According to a statement, the ship was found 22 miles from the Black Sea coast earlier today, after seeking help from the Romanian authorities and a commercial vessel in the area, 24chasa reported.

The Coast Guard sent two ships to the site and escorted the ship to the port of Constanza. Migrants will be identified and, if necessary, will receive medical attention, the coastguard report said. There is currently no information about the ship's crew or about the nationality of migrants. The border police will investigate the case.